Scouts are offering opportunities to volunteer

In a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.

Scouting is growing and we are looking for volunteers to help with the demand from children and young people wanting to join. With children and young people aged from 4 to 17 involved there are lots of opportunities to use your skills or learn new ones and to volunteer with any of the sections or do a role in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the retention of Scouts and the number of Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) increasing by 17% in the last 12 months, we are looking for volunteers to help with Explorers. We’re going to have some of our brilliant volunteers and some young people in the Community Space at the Weston Favell shopping centre on Sunday 16 March. Come along, try some of the activities we will be doing and have a conversation about volunteering.

Adult volunteer supporting young people

If you cannot make 16 March and are interested in finding out more, either contact [email protected] or come along to the Fernie Fields Scout and Community Centre NN3 7BD on Tuesday 18 March at 7.30 to visit an Explorer meeting and have the opportunity to see what we do and to talk with volunteers.

Adult volunteer Nigel, said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

He added “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, please visit [email protected]