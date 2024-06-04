Science Museum at The Old Savoy

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:29 BST
Saturday 22 February 2025 2:00 pm - ends at 3:50 pmThe Science Museum is going on tour!

Experience the brand-new stage show from Mark Thompson Productions which will ignite your curiosity, fuel your imagination and inspire you in new and exciting ways.

This unmissable family production is sure to capture the imagination of young and old alike, and teach you something new and exciting too.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

EARLYBIRD! TICKETS ONLY £15.00 UNTIL 30TH JUNE – PRICE WILL INCREASE ON 1ST JULY!

