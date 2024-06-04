Science Museum at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 22 February 2025 2:00 pm - ends at 3:50 pmThe Science Museum is going on tour!

Experience the brand-new stage show from Mark Thompson Productions which will ignite your curiosity, fuel your imagination and inspire you in new and exciting ways.

This unmissable family production is sure to capture the imagination of young and old alike, and teach you something new and exciting too.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm