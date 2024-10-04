Save the date for Northampton Town Council’s annual fireworks spectacular on 2 November 2024
This year’s celebrations feature a host of attractions for everyone to enjoy. BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith will guide us through the evening with a vibrant line up, featuring live music and stage shows. Popular local covers band, Whiteroom, will be performing all our singalong favourites with hit after hit followed by the Live Performers exhilarating Fire and Pyrotechnic Show as the countdown begins.
A special highlight, The Northamptonshire Gunpowder Plot Story, will play on big screens throughout the evening, telling the tale of how history's most infamous attempt to bring down the Houses of Parliament has links to the county and resulted in the eponymous Guy Fawkes Night. This film was specially commissioned by NTC, produced by Northampton Film Festival featuring local actors, artists and locations.
Visitors can enjoy fun fair rides and face painting alongside a delicious variety of food, sweet treats and hot drink stalls, ahead of the spectacular pyro-musical fireworks finale at 6.00pm.
Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Council’s Community Services Committee expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The annual fireworks spectacular is a beloved tradition in our community, and we are excited to bring new elements each year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together and mark this annual event. Best of all, entry is free…we can’t wait to see everyone there!”
We would like to thank our sponsors, Maintenance Services Electrical Ltd, for “Helping light up Northampton’s annual fireworks spectacular!”
Entry is free. Charges apply for funfair rides and trade stalls.
Follow the Northampton Fireworks Spectacular Facebook event page for more updates or visit: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/fireworks
Mark your calendars for 2 November at the Racecourses and join us for a night filled with excitement and community spirit – it’s a Northampton tradition you won’t want to miss!
