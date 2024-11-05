Saturday talk returns to library

The next in the series of Carnogie talks at the central library on Abington Street is on Saturday 16th November at 2pm. It will be an engaging talk by Sue Woolley on 200 years of Unitarianism in Northampton

The talk will follow the Northampton branch of Unitarians through their history. From being outlawed in UK history to the heyday of the 19th century and into the modern day group, a place where same sex marriages are welcome.

Started in Poland and Transylvania it's a faith that welcomes all others to their space, any beliefs.

Sue brings us her experiences and shares some of her own journey through life to the position of Reverend she holds today.

Free tickets available from Eventbrite through the library or turn up on the day.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carnegie-talk-200-hundred-years-of-unitarianism-in-northampton-tickets-

