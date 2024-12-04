Santa's train rides at Northampton Ironstone Railway Trust

Some Great Memories to Be Made during your visit to Santa's Grotto and meeting Santa on the train ride. Complementary hot and drinks with mince pies available for all.

Expect a really great experience for all who love Santa, and been a good person all year.

Visit Northampton Ironstone Railway Trust and travel on Santa's second favourite ride after Rudolf and his Sleigh. Whilst travelling in our Guards Van at some point Santa will appear with his sack full of presents (was that bump on the roof Rudolf and the sleigh dropping him off ). You will be asked your opinion by the Elf who Guards the train.

All proceeds go to the Trust and all the people you will meet are volunteers who are trying to keep the Museum and Railway going, for the knowledge and experiences it retains of a life and industry within this area of Northamptonshire that is long gone.