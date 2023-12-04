Santa is at Holdenby House
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Family Festivities at Holdenby House and experience a traditional Christmas at this stunning Elizabethan family home. Children will also have the opportunity to visit Santa’s magical Grotto.
The outdoor courtyards of Holdenby House will play host to a mini Christmas market, our beautifully decorated tea room who will be serving delicious home made treats food vendors and mulled wine, plus lots of free children’s activities including letter writing, face painting, a wishing tree and Elf Trail.
Santa and his Elves are in the village waiting for everyone to come along and visit, each child will receive a gift and "Nice List" certificate. (Tickets are limited but still available)
Tickets include a visit to the kitchen, complete with housekeepers and maids in costume, to make spice sachets and salt dough ornaments. There will also be games and dances taking place in the ballroom. The house will be fully decorated for Christmas in the traditional Tudor style.
Grotto tickets are purchased separately from General Admission tickets and additional craft activities will also be available to purchase / join on the day.