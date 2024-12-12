Santa Claus to return to Ecton Brook!

For the 4th year running, Santa and his helpers will be spreading festive cheer in Ecton Brook! Join us this Saturday, 14th December, from 12pm to 2pm outside the Brook Medical Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much-loved event is open to everyone, and as always, Councillor Paul Clark will be delighting us as an amazing Santa. A big thank you to him for also generously donating gifts for the children!

The event has been proudly organised by the Ecton Brook Residents Group, so come along, bring your family, and enjoy the holiday spirit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Jane Jordan, Chair of Ecton Brook Residents Brook Said: “The idea of Santa visiting Ecton Brook came to me in 2019, and for the past 5 years he has been visiting us. His entourage has grown to include the Grinch, Elf, Mrs Claus and various other elves etc. This year we will have a gazebo on Ecton Brook Road by the Doctors where any children can come and meet the man himself and be teased by the Grinch. We will be there 12 noon until 2pm coffee hot chocolate mince pies will be on offer completely free. Community is the essence of what we do and hopefully he will visit us for years to come.”

Sally Jane Jordan said that community is the essence of what we do and hopefully Santa will visit us for years to come.

Councillor James Hill said: “This has become a fantastic Ecton Brook traditional, one which we all look forward to every year. Big Thanks to Sally and Ecton Brook Residents Group for organising and Councillor Paul Clark. Hoping to see a big turn out!”