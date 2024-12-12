Santa Claus to return to Ecton Brook!
This much-loved event is open to everyone, and as always, Councillor Paul Clark will be delighting us as an amazing Santa. A big thank you to him for also generously donating gifts for the children!
The event has been proudly organised by the Ecton Brook Residents Group, so come along, bring your family, and enjoy the holiday spirit
Sally Jane Jordan, Chair of Ecton Brook Residents Brook Said: “The idea of Santa visiting Ecton Brook came to me in 2019, and for the past 5 years he has been visiting us. His entourage has grown to include the Grinch, Elf, Mrs Claus and various other elves etc. This year we will have a gazebo on Ecton Brook Road by the Doctors where any children can come and meet the man himself and be teased by the Grinch. We will be there 12 noon until 2pm coffee hot chocolate mince pies will be on offer completely free. Community is the essence of what we do and hopefully he will visit us for years to come.”
Councillor James Hill said: “This has become a fantastic Ecton Brook traditional, one which we all look forward to every year. Big Thanks to Sally and Ecton Brook Residents Group for organising and Councillor Paul Clark. Hoping to see a big turn out!”