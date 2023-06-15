The mother of Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will be the guest speaker at an upcoming conference offering support around acquired brain injuries.

Jenny Clarke, who co-founded the charity SameYou four years ago after her actress daughter survived two brain haemorrhages, will address delegates at Northamptonshire Acquired Brain Injuries Forum’s (ABIF) conference on June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny’s talk will centre around the need for increased mental health services after suffering an acquired brain injury.

Northamptonshire Acquired Brain Injuries Forum

SameYou’s purpose is for brain injury survivors to feel they haven’t lost the person they were before.

The charity works to develop better recovery treatment for survivors of brain injury and stroke. It has delivered practical help and improvements in recovery by working with teams around the world.

Jenny said: “Brain injury is one of the biggest, yet most neglected, global health challenges we face. Almost one in three people will experience an acquired brain injury – a stroke, brain haemorrhage, tumour or traumatic injury – in their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Messages from our own community reveal there is a huge unmet need, on a global level, that outlines there is not enough support for those leaving hospital.

“We are delighted to be invited to the conference to outline just how important mental health services are for survivors of brain injury and to reveal more about the work SameYou has done to help change the future of care.”

The event will also see the launch of the Renewed Services Directory for Acquired Brain Injury Services in Northamptonshire.

As well as Jenny, the conference will also welcome a series of talks from brain injury experts. Key speakers on the day also include Dr Keith Jenkins, chair of Northamptonshire ABIF and Sarah Russell, Head of Public Affairs for charity Headway UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience will also hear the unique lived experiences of those living with a brain injury.

Shoosmiths’ Serious Injury partner and co-head of the Northampton office, Sharine Burgess, said: “I am thrilled that Jenny has committed her support to this very important day, which will also see the launch of a vital directory to raise awareness of the many services that exist within Northamptonshire to help those who have suffered an acquired brain injury and how those services can be accessed.

“Shoosmiths’ SI is a long-time supporter of ABIF and this day is a hugely important event and an opportunity for those from across the brain injury community to come together and share experience and best practice.”

The conference will be hosted from 9.15am in the Rodber Suite at Northampton Saints Club. Those wishing to find out more information or who would like to attend the conference on June 21 can find more details here.