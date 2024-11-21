Rutland Sinfonia in Oundle
Rutland Sinfonia perform in Oundle on Saturday 23rd November 2024
Rutland Sinfonia are delighted to welcome Jeremy Young, a pianist who has performed with ensembles including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM amongst many others.
A sublime programme of Mozart and Bruckner awaits on a winter's evening.
Grab your ticket at TicketSource, The Oundle Bookshop, Oakham Wines