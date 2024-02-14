News you can trust since 1931
Rushden Station's Easter Bunny Express

Hop on over to Rushden Station and join in the fun at our Easter Bunny Express!
By Amber WebbContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
This Easter come along to Rushden Railway Station and enjoy a diesel train ride with the Easter Bunny! Tickets cost just £5 per person and every child with a ticket will receive an Easter egg.

We also have Chris' Animal Encounters joining us to show you some mini beasts and is also offering badge making for a small extra fee.

Book online now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhts Please remember to let us know of any allergies and we will source a replacement.

Easter Bunny at Rushden StationEaster Bunny at Rushden Station
Sandwiches and cakes will be available to purchase from our Gresley Buffet Carriage and the bar will be open as usual from 12pm.

For more information email [email protected] or visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/rushdenrailwaystation

