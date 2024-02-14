Rushden Station's Easter Bunny Express

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Easter come along to Rushden Railway Station and enjoy a diesel train ride with the Easter Bunny! Tickets cost just £5 per person and every child with a ticket will receive an Easter egg.

We also have Chris' Animal Encounters joining us to show you some mini beasts and is also offering badge making for a small extra fee.

Book online now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhts Please remember to let us know of any allergies and we will source a replacement.

Sandwiches and cakes will be available to purchase from our Gresley Buffet Carriage and the bar will be open as usual from 12pm.