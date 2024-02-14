Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rushden Classic Car Show is to be held on Sunday 4th August in Hall Park, Rushden.

We are now accepting bookings for classic cars and bikes.

This show is now in it's fourth year. There will be 400 classic vehicles on display, 40 local stall holders, a variety of food and drink and much more. It's a great family day out.

To book in your vehicle go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/rhts or email [email protected] for a paper form