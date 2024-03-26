RunThrough announces Northampton 5k, 10k, and Junior Race in Support of Northamptonshire Health Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Health Charity plays a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare services and facilities. At Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital, and at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Trust. Their initiatives include funding equipment and machinery, supporting innovative projects and research, updating environments, and improving staff health and wellbeing - all above and beyond standard NHS provision. By focusing on the health and well-being of the community it serves, the charity contributes significantly to improving the overall quality of healthcare services and experience for patients within the region.

RunThrough, in alignment with its commitment to creating positive impacts in the communities where they host events, is proud to partner with the Northamptonshire Health Charity. This collaboration underscores the company's dedication to bettering local communities by fostering active lifestyles, promoting health and well-being, and supporting essential community initiatives.

Jonathan McGee, NHC Chief Executive said, "We are thrilled to be the charity partner for this year’s Northampton 10K event on May 26, 2024. This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, stay active, and make a tangible difference in enhancing patient care within our local NHS. We invite everyone to join us and help us achieve our fundraising goals!”

Runners heading out from the start line

The Northampton 5k, 10k, and Junior Race represent an exciting opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate health and fitness, and contribute to a worthy cause. We are proud to partner with the Northamptonshire Health Charity and look forward to creating a memorable event that promotes well-being and community spirit," says Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough.

The Sixfields Stadium will serve as the backdrop for the Northampton 5k, 10k, and Junior Race. The route, combining the thrill of a stadium start and finish with the scenic closed roads around Northampton, promises an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.