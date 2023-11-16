Run through the best of England’s woodlands and forests, with the Nice Work Forest Run Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nice Work Races is exploring and celebrating the connection between running for mental health and how that is amplified when immersed in nature. Runners will experience spectacular forestscapes and natural woodlands, providing a healthy dose of ecotherapy as an escape from the stressors of modern life.

These nurturing and wholesome runs provide a therapeutic approach to wellbeing and allow runners to marvel at the beauty around them over a range of distances, with a like-minded and welcoming community.

Classic Cannock (December) : The pastoral Cannock Half Marathon and 10k race give runners the opportunity to experience one of England’s finest landscapes and the diverse richness of scenery, wildlife, and biodiversity during these distances. During the festive season, runners can enjoy a festive 10k or fun 5k ahead of the Christmas break! – Festive dress is highly recommended and there will be mince pies on the finish line! These races are also in aid of the Newlife Charity, supporting the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the UK.

: The pastoral Cannock Half Marathon and 10k race give runners the opportunity to experience one of England’s finest landscapes and the diverse richness of scenery, wildlife, and biodiversity during these distances. During the festive season, runners can enjoy a festive 10k or fun 5k ahead of the Christmas break! – Festive dress is highly recommended and there will be mince pies on the finish line! These races are also in aid of the Newlife Charity, supporting the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the UK. Sweeping Sherwood (December): With sensational scenery set within the historic home of Robin Hood, runners always dress to impress in their festive favourites when completing the 10k and 5k options of this undulating course. Mince pies at the finish line are another extra seasonal treat for all. Prizes for best dressed at all Christmas races.

With sensational scenery set within the historic home of Robin Hood, runners always dress to impress in their festive favourites when completing the 10k and 5k options of this undulating course. Mince pies at the finish line are another extra seasonal treat for all. Prizes for best dressed at all Christmas races. Scenic Salcey (December): The final jewel in the festive runs within the Forest series, runners are treated to a flat and fast but breathtaking experience within Salcey’s illustrious grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vital Ecotherapy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon completion of each of Nice Work’s enchanted forest runs, runners will receive a beautifully designed forest-themed medal. And if runners complete three of the six Forest races, they will receive a free Nice Work T-shirt. Nice Work Races also works with Forestry England to support and protect each local forest – ensuring that all races are eco-sensitive to the areas and wildlife within them.

Rachael Wood, Managing Director of Nice Work says. "We believe the enjoyment and benefits of running are greatly enhanced by the natural world. Being close to trees and ensconced by dense forest has the ability to heal and improve mental health. Our Forest series allows our runners to plunge into fresh green environments that provide a vital connection to mother nature whilst running. We invite all running enthusiasts of every level, locals, residents, and visitors alike, to join us for truly unique races across the UK. There is no greater feeling of peace and connectness than the sound of running footsteps among nature. It’s one of my favourite places to run."

Nice Work has already garnered praise for its exceptional execution of numerous high-profile races, including marathons, half-marathons, charity runs, and fun run events. The brand’s commitment to excellence, safety, and outstanding customer service has earned them a reputation as the go-to race management partner.