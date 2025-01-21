Run happy with Northampton Road Runners

By Charlotte Yarker
Contributor
Published 21st Jan 2025
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 17:04 BST
New Year, New You, and all those resolutions feel a bit daunting, don’t they? Perhaps one of those resolutions is to start running again after a hiatus. But Couch to 5k doesn’t appeal, you don’t know where to begin, and you kind of need people to keep you accountable.

Step in, Northampton Road Runners. This friendly, easy-going club is starting its Fast Track to 5k on Wednesday 29 January!

Fast Track to 5k has been specifically built with returning runners in mind. Whether it’s been a few months or a few years, if you want to put those running shoes back on and get out there, then this is the perfect programme for you. More than just a Couch to 5k, this run/walk course has built in strength and conditioning sessions and discounted gym sessions.

The programme is 6 weeks long, and costs just £20, plus optional recommended gym sessions (every Tuesday). You are then welcome to join NRR as a regular member at the University of Northampton Waterside Campus every Wednesday from 7pm – you’d be a part of a fantastic group of runners!

NRR meets on Wednesdays at UoN Waterside Campus

Fran, an NRR member, says: “Fast Track to 5k was my way back in after a 9-year break from running. I’d just moved to Northampton and wanted to meet new people and get back to running races. Now I’m preparing for Paris Marathon, raising money for Shout, and I couldn’t have done it without the fantastic NRR and their Fast Track to 5k programme!”

Getting back to running can be hard, but why make it harder than it needs to be? NRR are a welcoming, supportive club with a variety of abilities and ages. No one gets left behind as we build up your confidence and give you a life changing experience.

To join, simply email [email protected] to sign up this week, or visit https://www.northamptonroadrunners.co.uk/beginners/ for more information. We can’t wait to see you there!

