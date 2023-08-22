Royal Oak Naseby second annual summer festival!

The festival will start at 10am with a craft market full of local small businesses selling everything from crochet and clothes to jewellery and bespoke art. To kick start the day, the pub will be serving freshly made breakfast baps alongside tea and coffee.

Moving into the afternoon, there will be live music performances including local jazz band Swings and Slides and The Old Savoy Jazz Band. The Royal Oak hog roast which includes house slaw and zero mile apple sauce (made with Royal Oak apples!) will be available from 2pm along with an indoor and outdoor bar both of which will be offering a range of fantastic beers, wines and other drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There wil be plenty of fun to be had for all including families, with games for children and a spacious garden for all to enjoy.

The event is free to attend with food and drink prices available on the day. The pub accepts both cash and card and has ample parking.