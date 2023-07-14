Royal & Derngate’s Generate artist development programme announces a lively festival of events

Following the success of its festivals over the last three years, Royal & Derngate’s artist support programme Generate launches GenFest 2023, featuring an exciting programme of events, mostly free, taking place at the theatre in November. Dedicated to supporting emerging and established artists from Northampton and across the East Midlands, this autumn’s Gen Fest will run from Monday 6 to Monday 13 November, with more events to follow later in the month on Sunday 26 November.

Over the course of the festival, artists and audiences are invited to attend scratch performances, showcases, installations, workshops and networking sessions. After every performance, whether it be in early development or more fully realised, audiences will have a chance to give feedback in Q&A sessions, helping artists shape the next stage of their work.Steven Holding’s sound installation Seven Stories can be experienced in John Franklin’s bar and on the theatre’s website throughout the week, with a new digital piece revealed each day at 7pm (from Monday 6 to Sunday 12 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work-in-progress performances and sharings in the theatre’s Underground spaces include Mr Edmund by current Generate Associate Producer Erica Mynard, The Distance by Ben Norris, writer-performer and former GB athlete (also known as Ben Archer in The Archers) and Landfill of Memories by Susanna Amato, with This is a Carton of Orange Juice by Chris Lowe taking place on the Royal stage.

Artists taking part in this this Royal & Derngate's GenFest 23

Dan Sanders’ Conduction is an intimate performance in an unconventional space, and Alina Orchestra will be performing its Band in a Van lunchtime concert, showcasing the friendly and relaxed interactive events they take out into their local communities.

Also in the Royal there will be a showcase of some of the best scripts from 2023 from the writers support group, Writing Doesn’t Have to be Lonely, run at the theatre by local writer, performer and director Dan McGarry.

The GenFest programme also features workshops with industry professionals, giving insight into the creative process. This includes a creative writing masterclass by writer Dawn King whose plays include Foxfinder and the Made in Northampton production, Brave New World, and a casting masterclass lead by casting Director Matilda James, who worked on the theatre’s Gin Craze! production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal & Derngate’s artist development programme Generate is committed to supporting the work and the development of artists. Since 2012 the programme has supported over 6000 artists with opportunities including rehearsal and performance space, mentorship, scratch opportunities, masterclasses, funding, networking, placements, ticket offers and special one off events and commissions. The theatre is also delighted to partner with In Good Company to provide further support for emerging and established artists.

Seven Stories sound installation will be available thoughout the festival

Royal & Derngate’s Creative Learning Associate Erica Martin commented: “We are very proud to be launching our fifth GenFest festival, developed with direct input from independent artists, and are thrilled to be able to showcase some of the work by those in the Generate Fellowship. We look forward to supporting many more exciting projects and artists with our Generate programme.”