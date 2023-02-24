Royal & Derngate will once again be welcoming hundreds of young people from across the region to perform as part of the National Theatre Connections Festival in April. Ahead of that, the theatre’s own Young Company Acting group will be performing their production of (Circle Dreams Around) the Terrible, Terrible Past, on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March, before reprising it at the festival.

Directed by Andy Routledge, who recently directed 60 Miles By Road Or Rail, (Circle Dreams Around) the Terrible, Terrible Past is a new play written by Simon Longman.

Someone has a recurring dream. It’s a bit weird. There are fish, chickens, cows, who all look and sound like people – people who look kind of familiar. And there’s a butcher, killing people. The dream feels like a circle – going round and round and back to the start again. And there doesn’t seem to be any way out.

(Circle Dreams Around) The Terrible, Terrible Past by playwright Simon Longman

Royal & Derngate Young Company will be performing this exciting new play on the Royal stage on Friday 3 March at 7.30pm and on Saturday 4 March at 2.30pm. Tickets – priced from £6 – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The play is recommended for ages 14 and upwards.

The National Theatre Connections Festival is a celebration of young people, theatre and the importance of access to the arts. Each year the National Theatre commissions a collection of new plays for young people to perform, bringing together some of the UK’s most exciting writers with the theatre-makers of tomorrow.

Royal & Derngate hosts the largest and most diverse of the regional festivals that take place across the country. Groups from across the region will perform a host of exciting new plays, including Is My Microphone On? by Jordan Tannahill, Model Behaviour by Jon Brittain, Old Times by Molly Taylor, Strangers Like Me by Ed Harris, The Heights by Lisa McGee and Tuesday by Alison Carr.