Royal & Derngate present Mog’s Christmas for their Made in Northampton festive production

As part of its Made in Northampton season, Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced the full cast and creative team for their new Christmas production from everyone’s favourite cat, Mog. Following on from their critically acclaimed co-production of Mog the Forgetful Cat, The Wardrobe Ensemble have created a festive version of the show for 2025. Mog’s Christmas, featuring more of Judith Kerr’s beloved and iconic stories, will run from Saturday 6 to Wednesday 31 December.

These timeless tales of family, friendship, and festive fun are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog. x8g3qyt

It's Christmas time, and the Thomas family are looking back on the past year and all the adventures they've shared with their cat, Mog - from catching a burglar in the spring to a dramatic summer chase at the V.E.T. Now as they prepare for the festive season, Mog is baffled by strange noises, peculiar smells, and – what’s this? A tree moving indoors!

Amidst the festive chaos, will Mog ever come inside for Christmas? Join Mog and the Thomas family for a heartwarming Christmas adventure filled with surprises, snowy mischief, and the true meaning of family.

The cast of Mog's Christmas

Wardrobe Ensemble members Tom England (Uncle Jolly), Jesse Meadows (Nicky) and Ben Vardy (Mr Thomas) are joined by Daniella Agredo Piper (Actor-Musician), Aimee Louise Bevan (Debbie), Faye Lord (Mog) and Heather Porte (Mrs Thomas), to make up the full cast.

The lively and enchanting production directed by The Wardrobe Ensemble’s Helena Middleton (Pippi Longstocking) will have songs, live music, and a menagerie of creatures little and large. Set and costume design is by Laura McEwen, lighting design is by Lucía Sánchez Roldán, sound design is by Beth Duke, the Composer and Musical Supervisor is Joey Hickman, the Musical Director is Daniella Agredo Piper and movement direction is from Catriona Giles.

Mog’s Christmas takes to the Royal stage from Saturday 6 to Wednesday 31 December. The running time is approximately 60 minutes and the production is suitable for ages 3 and upwards. For performance times and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk/mogs-christmas or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

Mog’s Christmas is based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Mog the Forgetful Cat was originally produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton, The Old Vic and The Wardrobe Ensemble.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.