Royal & Derngate in Northampton presents new adaptation of Wuthering Heights

Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season continues in April with a brand new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, a co-production with Inspector Sands, China Plate and Oxford Playhouse. Taking to the Royal stage in Northampton from Monday 24 April to Saturday 6 May, the play then embarks on a UK tour including Oxford, London, Warwick and Newcastle.

With characteristic humour, passion and pathos, Inspector Sands offer a fresh take on the infamous love story of doomed heroes Catherine and Heathcliff. Channelling Emily Brontë’s piercing wit and fierce emotion, they throw the classic novel into sharp contemporary focus to create a thrilling new version for our times, drawing out themes of intergenerational trauma, radicalisation, and social exclusion… confronting audiences with urgent questions and home truths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Told through the eyes and memories of housekeeper Nelly, alone in her kitchen during a long night of the soul, she is haunted by the story she relives again and again.

Wuthering Heights cast

This new Inspector Sands’ adaptation has been conceived and developed by founding members Lucinka Eisler and Ben Lewis. With the script written by Ben Lewis and the production directed by Lucinka Eisler (Inspector Sands’ Co-Artistic Director), the work has been a live collaboration from the outset. Designer Jamie Vartan (Evening Standard Award nominee for Misterman at the NT) will be bringing the moors and manors to life with integral sound design by Elena Peña (Misty, Bush and West End) and Dan Balfour (Operation Mincemeat, Southwark Playhouse), and lighting design by Ben Ormerod.

The ensemble cast comprises Leander Deeny (he/him) as Earnshaw, Edgar and Linton, John Askew (he/him) as Hindley and Hareton, Lua Bairstow (they/she) as Catherine, Ike Bennett (he/him) as Heathcliff, Nicole Sawyerr (she/her) as Isabella, Frances and Young Cathy, and Giulia Innocenti (she/her), co-founder and co-Artistic Director of Inspector Sands, as Nelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exquisitely crafted physical performances and fearless comedy have been at the heart of Inspector Sands’ work. Founded in 2005 they have become known for their irresistible mix of comedy and pathos in their detailed exploration of human behaviour. Drawing strongly on elements of visual and sound design, their work is entertaining and has wide appeal whilst also pushing the boundaries of form. The company have previously performed at the National Theatre, Almeida, Lyric Hammersmith, Bristol Old Vic (Mayfest), Traverse, Southbank Centre, Summerhall, London International Mime Festival and BAC. This contemporary adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel marks their first mid-scale tour.

Lucinka Eisler said, “The show is ostensibly set in the 1750s of the story, but it is its contemporary resonances we are most drawn to, so the visual world, script and physical language all have a playful nod to a contemporary perspective on this classic. Brontë’s novel illustrates the way violence, beliefs and family dynamics are passed down from generation to generation. In turn we look at the way the story we have inherited from Brontë speaks to the huge risks of ignoring history. We’re interested in treading the line between darkness and comedy where the most human of experiences seem to lie.”

Wuthering Heights will contain violence, passion, peril, social awkwardness, high winds, heavy rain, loud music and mud.

Wuthering Heights can be seen at Royal & Derngate from Monday 24 April to Saturday 6 May. Tickets – priced from £13* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk. The play is recommended for ages 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored by Michael Jones Jeweller.