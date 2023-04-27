Roy Chubby Brown is coming to the Old Savoy in Northampton....but stay away if you're easily offended!
Still going strong after 50 years In Entertainment/ comedy , Roy Chubby Brown is the undoubted King of Comedy.
30 plus live DVDs, countless books, CDs, original songs, thousands of live shows in a career spanning the decades and millions of fans worldwide are testimony to the fact that even in these crazy times of woke, cancellation, political correctness culture Roy is still the Best of the Best!
Come and join him for his 2023/2024 tour plus support which includes The Old Savoy in Northampton 19on th October 2024 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
ITS SIMPLY COMEDY
Remember to bring tissues to wipe away the tears of laughter and as always if easily offended please stay away.
All tickets £26.00