Roy Chubby Brown at The Old Savoy

Still going strong after 50 years In Entertainment/ comedy , Roy Chubby Brown is the undoubted King of Comedy

30 plus live dvds , countless books , cds , original songs , thousands of live shows in a career spanning the decades and millions of fans worldwide are testimony to the fact that even in these crazy times of woke , cancellation , political correctness culture Roy is still the Best of the Best

Come and join him for his 2023/2024 tour plus support

ITS SIMPLY COMEDY