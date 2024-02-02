Roy Chubby Brown at The Old Savoy
Roy Chubby Brown Saturday 19 October 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmBook tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call 01604 491005
Still going strong after 50 years In Entertainment/ comedy , Roy Chubby Brown is the undoubted King of Comedy
30 plus live dvds , countless books , cds , original songs , thousands of live shows in a career spanning the decades and millions of fans worldwide are testimony to the fact that even in these crazy times of woke , cancellation , political correctness culture Roy is still the Best of the Best
Come and join him for his 2023/2024 tour plus support
ITS SIMPLY COMEDY
Remember to bring tissues to wipe away the tears of laughter and as alway if easily offended please stay away