News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Roy Chubby Brown at The Old Savoy

Roy Chubby Brown Saturday 19 October 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmBook tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Still going strong after 50 years In Entertainment/ comedy , Roy Chubby Brown is the undoubted King of Comedy

30 plus live dvds , countless books , cds , original songs , thousands of live shows in a career spanning the decades and millions of fans worldwide are testimony to the fact that even in these crazy times of woke , cancellation , political correctness culture Roy is still the Best of the Best

Come and join him for his 2023/2024 tour plus support

ITS SIMPLY COMEDY

Remember to bring tissues to wipe away the tears of laughter and as alway if easily offended please stay away

Related topics:comedy