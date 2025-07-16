Roy Chubby Brown 2026 at The Old Savoy
Still going strong after 50 years In Entertainment/comedy, Roy Chubby Brown is the undoubted King of Comedy.
30 plus live DVDs, countless books, CDs, original songs, thousands of live shows in a career spanning the decades and millions of fans worldwide are testimony to the fact that even in these crazy times of woke, cancellation, political correctness culture Roy is still the Best of the Best
Come and join him for his 2025/2026 tour plus support
ITS SIMPLY COMEDY
Remember to bring tissues to wipe away the tears of laughter and as always if easily offended please stay away
Tickets £26 per person Strictly 18+
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm