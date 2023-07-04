News you can trust since 1931
Rotary Nene Valley launches its very successful Rokart challenge for 2024

Indoor karting in support of local charities.
By Geoffrey YeowartContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read

Rotary Nene Valley launches its very successful Rokart challenge for 2024.

There will be ten heats run across January, February and March. The winners from each heat qualify for the Grand Final in March.

First run in 2016 this popular event has raised many thousands of pounds for local charities.

ROkart 2023 CHAMPIONS
In 2024 the funds raised will mainly go to the Lewis Foundation and the local branch of Eve.

ROkart is an open event, an indoor karting challenge sponsored by Michaels the Jewellers and run in conjunction with Teamworks Indoor karting centre.

It is fast and furious and is greatly enjoyed by all its participants. At each of the heats ten teams of five drivers battle for a place in the grand final.

Entrants come from local groups and companies.

Anyone wishing to find out more or to enter a team should e-mail [email protected]

