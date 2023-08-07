Rotary Clubs unite to organised annual Santa Fun Run in Northampton...here's how you sign up

HO HO HO.... Sunday 10th December 2023 will see hundreds of Santas, large and small, running, jogging or walking 2.5km or 5km round Northampton Racecourse having a wonderful time whilst raising money for many charities.

Charities will be encouraged to have a stand and to bring along their amazing mascots.....Saints Bernie, Cobblers Clarence and Cynthias Spencer to add to the carnival atmosphere.

Volunteers and police cadets will marshall the event. Toilet and first aid facilities will be provided on site.

SANTA FUN RUN 2023

NLive Radio will broadcast live from the event and will support our PA and energise music systems.

Refreshments including coffee and hot choclate from Awesome Coffee and hot bacon rolls will be available.

The morning kicks off with a cheerful warm up, usually orchestrated by one of Virgin Gym's super fitness trainers.

At 11am Northampton mayor, councillor Stephen Hibbert will start everyone on their way.

Adult entry fee £12 including Santa suit and medal Child entry fee £7 including Santa suit and medal

This year we have included a category for local businesses, school, universities, sports and social clubs to enter teams to raise money for their chosen charities. These organisations can wear vests highlighting their chosen charity. Entry fee is £10 per participant, this includes a medal, but excludes the Santa suit, which can be purchased for £2 if required.

Profits from this event will be used to support numerous local charities including Cynthia Spencer, The Hope Centre, The Lowdown, NAB, The Lewis Foundation, Northampton Saints Foundation, Northampton Town FC Community TRust and Northamptonshire Health Charity,

To register go to : https//santarun.northamptonrotaryevents.org/information/