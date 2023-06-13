Roll up, roll up! Brand new circus musical Cirque – The Greatest Show is coming to town

Brand new circus and musical theatre show comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for two nights in July, combining amazing circus performers and musical theatre hits.

It's time to step into the light and escape to a world where musical theatre meets circus spectacular, when Cirque – The Greatest Show comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for two nights only, on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 July.

Combining showstoppers from everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits with breath-taking aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling trapeze artistes, the award-winning production is the latest theatrical treat to come from market-leading concert show specialists Entertainers.

Company director James Taylor says that Cirque – The Greatest Show is the brand-new phenomenon everyone is talking about for 2023. “It’s a smash-hit circus musical with guaranteed fun for all the family,” he says. “It takes you on a truly wondrous journey as a monochrome life bursts joyously into kaleidoscopic colour.”

Uplifting musical theatre hits are delightfully woven into the story of Cirque – The Greatest Show, and stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers on the biggest hits from the greatest musicals of all time.

“From The Greatest Showman to Moulin Rouge, Hairspray to Rocketman the Musical, there’s something for everyone,” says James, “all brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style.”

“A cracking new spectacular suitable for all ages, it’s aimed equally at families and fans of musical theatre… in fact anyone who wants a great night out,” he says. “The evening’s theme is that by taking a chance to step into the light you can achieve your heart’s desire. In the world of Cirque you can be whoever you want to be – and live life to the fullest.”

Boasting an all-star cast and promising the very best of musical theatre, mesmerising aerialists and circus stars and a charming tale promising an astonishing twist, Cirque – The Greatest Show invites theatregoers to enter the world of the extraordinary.

Cirque – The Greatest Show bursts onto the Derngate stage on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 July, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

