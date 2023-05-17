News you can trust since 1931
Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening and Live Music September 30th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Join us for A VERY SPECIAL EVENING, a SCIENCE FICTION DOUBLE FEATURE that you’ll remember for a LONG LONG TIME! Age Guidance: 16+ 14-17yr olds must be accompanied by an adult

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Picture Show will be presented live in concert for the first time here at The Old Savoy Home Of The Deco Theatre, the award winning motion picture will be joined by a live band and performers to elevate the audience experience even more!Iconic numbers like ‘The Time Warp’ and ‘Sweet Transvestite’ played by a live band accompanying the movie screening.Performed by players of The Old Savoy Jazz Band.

The story is like no other, we’d like to take you on a journey if we may….

Rocky Horror
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Richard O’Brien’s musical The Rocky Horror Show.Audience participation REQUIRED!

A screening of the infamous ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ with all the trimmings! A LIVE BAND will play alongside the film even more Rock’n’Roll for your experience!

Costume/fancy dress is encouraged, be prepared to shout all the best bits-heckles and callouts- ‘The owner of that phone might be a beautiful woman’…”HE IS!”

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/rocky-horror-picture-show-screening/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

