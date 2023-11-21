Rock Choir invites men to 'Sing Up In A Brewery' for charity!

Rock Choir is calling men across the country to come and join them for a 'Sing Up In A Brewery' with all profits going to Orchid, the male cancer charity. The workshop is being hosted by Rock Choir in Towcester on Saturday 25th November!

Rock Choir is the largest contemporary choir in the world with over 30,000 members! They are excited to announce brand new male voice workshop in Northamptonshire!

Rock Choir Leader, Dave Easter will teach a group of men the hit song from Status Quo, 'Rockin' All Over The World'. Participants can sing and enjoy a pint whilst appreciating some male camaraderie and the laid-back ambience of the brewery!

Men's choirs have been thrust into the spotlight recently as a brilliant way to combat isolation and improve mental health following the release of such films as 'Fisherman’s Friends’ in 2019, based on the true story of a group of Cornish fishermen who find solidarity whilst singing together.

Rock Choir 'Sing up in a Brewery'

Keen to build on this wave of appreciation for male singing, Rock Choir is reaching out to men across the country to come and take part in this fun singing event, which supports the wonderful cause of Orchid, a charity set up to raise awareness and fund research into male forms of cancer.

Rock Choir Leader Dave Easter comments:

“Rock Choir ran a pub choir earlier this year with much success, we wanted to open this wonderful event up to even more men, and so naturally, we thought this should take place in a brewery! It should be a really entertaining afternoon, with the added benefit of a free pint and excellent food to boot! Everyone who came to our last event had such a brilliant time, and with all our profits going to the hugely worthwhile cause of Orchid, I would encourage any men who enjoy singing to book their place today!”

The workshop will take place on -

Come and sing with Rock Choir!

- Saturday 25th November from 12:30pm – 3:30pm, Towcester Brewery, Towcester Mill, Chantry Lane, Towcester, NN12 6YY

All workshops include:

· A free pint of ale or soft drink alternative.

· Fantastic tuition of the classic Rock tune – ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’ by Status Quo

· The enjoyment of camaraderie with your fellow singers

· A delicious meal option

