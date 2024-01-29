Robin Hood at The Deco
Robin Hood Wednesday 10 April 3:00 pm - ends at 4:50 pmWednesday 10 April 7:00 pm - ends at 8:50 pmThursday 11 April 2:00 pm - ends at 3:50 pmThursday 11 April 6:00 pm - ends at 7:50 pmBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
Anton Benson Productions return with another hilarious Easter pantomime.
Join us in Sherwood Forest where Robin Hood and his Merry Men battle to outwit the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham. Will Robin win the hand of the fair Maid Marion or will the Sheriff triumph? All will be revealed in another laugh-a-minute rollercoaster ride through pantomime land.
Star casting to be confirmed!