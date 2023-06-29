On Friday 30th June, Northampton town centre will play host to aroaming, processional installation made by over 50 members of the local community in collaboration with award-winning interdisciplinary design collective, RESOLVE.

Commissioned in the run-up to the opening of24 Guildhall Road Northampton’s major new five-storey cultural hub, which is set to open to the public in 2024, the procession is part of NN Contemporary Art’s Sensing Place programme, which platforms some of the ways that contemporary artists and communities can work together to explore radical approaches to placemaking.

The sculpture is the culmination of a series of workshops entitled Hell4Leatherthat reflects on the town’s historic leather trade and addresses themes of vacancy in Northampton. Made from foraged materials from boot and shoe factories in the local area, as well as materials salvaged from the 24 Guildhall Road site, the piece reflects on Northampton’s history, present and potential future, exploring existing vacancies and radical new possibilities for the town.

RESOLVE Collective, Ships at a Distance, 2022, SADACCA, Sheffield

The sculpture will roam through Northampton town centre on 30th June, commencing at 5.30pm from Vulcan Works on Fetter Street.