Roade Community Orchestra and Towcester Studio Band concert on March 25, 2023
Tickets are now available
A joint concert by Roade Community Orchestra and Towcester Studio Band on the 25th March 2023 at Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester NN12 6DJ. 7.30 p.m. Tickets £10 on the door or pre-book by visiting Towcester Studio Band's website.
Roade Community Orchestra
Formed in 2000 by professional musician and music teacher Ian Riley, RCO, based in the village of Roade, has over the past twenty years developed into a successful orchestra with nearly 50 members who include children and adults with an age range of over 70 years! Some are learning to play, some have dusted off an old instrument from the attic and others are very able musicians keen to pass on their skills. Because RCO does not audition it gives some musicians the chance to play in an orchestra who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so. The one thing all members have in common is enthusiasm and the love of music. RCO’s repertoire is mixed including classical, film themes, musicals, pop and rock scores, folk and jazz. We do hope that you enjoy listening to the music chosen. If you are interested in joining please contact us on [email protected] or visit our website www.roadorchestra.comr
Towcester Studio Band
At the turn of the century, Miss Ada and Charlotte Phipps, daughters of the Towcester Brewery owner, built and equipped ‘The Studio’ - a social club where young men could pursue art, woodcarving, sport and other activities. By October 1910, Charlotte had acquired a set of brass instruments for them, enabling the creation of Towcester Studio Band. The Studio closed in 1919 but its band continued, under William J. Bell, until the beginning of World War II in 1939, when many members left to serve their country. William re-formed Towcester Studio Band in 1947 and within two years it had regained full strength. They worked hard to secure their very own custom-built band room in 1958 and it is here that they still regularly meet, over 70 years on. Towcester Studio Band remains a very active and valued community group, with a wide range of performances throughout the year. They very recently embarked on a tour in Germany which was thoroughly enjoyed by all.