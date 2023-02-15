Roade Community Orchestra and Towcester Studio Band concert on March 25, 2023

Formed in 2000 by professional musician and music teacher Ian Riley, RCO, based in the village of Roade, has over the past twenty years developed into a successful orchestra with nearly 50 members who include children and adults with an age range of over 70 years! Some are learning to play, some have dusted off an old instrument from the attic and others are very able musicians keen to pass on their skills. Because RCO does not audition it gives some musicians the chance to play in an orchestra who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so. The one thing all members have in common is enthusiasm and the love of music. RCO’s repertoire is mixed including classical, film themes, musicals, pop and rock scores, folk and jazz. We do hope that you enjoy listening to the music chosen. If you are interested in joining please contact us on [email protected] or visit our website www.roadorchestra.comr