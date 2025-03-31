Riddles will get Northampton families thinking in interactive Easter trail
The trail, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by LoyalFree, will run from Saturday, April 5 until Tuesday, April 22 – giving families free entertainment during the school holidays.
All those taking part can simply use their phone to solve the riddle displayed in the windows of 11 town centre businesses. A completed trail will enable players to collect a free Easter treat from Market Square News and also be entered into a draw to win one of two £50 vouchers to spend in the town centre.
Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We’re looking forward to providing families with a fun and interactive activity to keep little ones busy in the Easter break.
“Players will need to solve the riddles displayed in the windows of our high street businesses. This is an opportunity to get out into the fresh air and see businesses that you may not normally visit, while having fun on your phone.”
The trail is the latest in a series of tech-driven promotions run by the BID to encourage young families into the town centre. Previous campaigns have resulted in increased footfall and a boost in trade for town centre businesses.
To get involved in the trail download the LoyalFree app from your phone’s app store.
For more details visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk