Rhythm of the Dance Christmas Special at The Old Savoy
Saturday 16 November 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmRhythm of the Dance, which has brought audiences around the world to their feet for over 25 years, is returning to the UK with a brand new 2024 Christmas production.
Join us on this festive journey and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favourite festive songs being performed live by world class musicians, star vocalists and world champion dancers.
Prepare to be taken on a special journey that is Irish in essence with that added touch of Christmas magic.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm Tickets £32 per person
