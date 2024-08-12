Revitalised Choir packs huge punch at Last Night of the Proms Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 21 September 2024, the award-winning Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) conducted by Musical Director, Stephen Bell, will present its Annual Concert joined by special guest soloist, ‘The Tenor’ – Joshua Daniel.

This promises to be a magical night simply bursting with music to entertain you, with a fantastic range of choral music from the choir’s current repertoire featuring an exciting selection of fabulous, brand new songs - plus one or two surprises! The evening will end with a rousing, flag waving, “Last Night of the Proms” sing-a-long with Joshua Daniel, including favourites such as Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory. Audience participation will, of course, be essential!

Musical, Director, Stephen, said “This is a real treat of a concert. NMVC is a new choir in many ways with the integration of 28 choristers from our ‘Men United’ campaign earlier this year. Now that we number over 70 choristers, our sound has developed significantly.”

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, added “‘Our Last Night at the Proms events are always hugely popular and this year, with the support of the truly amazing Joshua Daniel, we expect it to be even more so. Get your tickets now, as we anticipate another sell out concert. Don’t miss out and don’t forget to bring your flags!’

Waving The Flag

The concert will be held in Christchurch, Northampton, NN1 5LL starting at 7.00pm.

Tickets: Available online from ticketsource.co.uk/nmvc

Adults - £12; Concessions and under 16s - £10; Under 11s - FREE

For ticket enquiries contact Phil Temple on 07806 346282