Review: The Show Must Go...On? Theatre front-of-house team deliver a sell-out success

This was the warmest, most enthusiastic audience I’ve seen at the start of a performance in the Royal & Derngate auditorium since Strictly Northampton.

The Show Must Go…. On?, staged in the Royal Theatre, was packed to the rafters — and for good reason.

Whether drawn by the viral buzz on TikTok — where Front of House staff had been posting hilarious singing and dancing skits — or simply there to cheer on their local theatre team, the crowd was invested from the start. Perhaps it was that very British instinct to root for the underdog: supposedly ordinary people thrust unexpectedly into the spotlight, Britain’s Got Talent-style.

The story behind the show is almost as good as the performance itself. Just three months ago, a cancellation left a gap in the Royal & Derngate schedule. The Front of House team were invited to step in. Despite a busy summer ahead, they rose to the challenge. Inspired by their real-life situation, the story was built around a cancelled show and the team saving the day.

Head of Customer Experience, Lorna Dawson, took on the role as producer, while director, Jodie Kindell turned the concept into a witty, original script that showcased everyone’s talents.

As rehearsals gathered pace, the performers’ behind-the-scenes TikTok clips began to go viral — some reaching millions of views.

How were they going to live up to the social media hype?

The evening opened with a film montage showing staff in their everyday roles — ushering, cleaning, even sneaking a quick break in the loo — before they were suddenly called to the stage after headline act Miss Diss. E. Pointment (James Franks) dropped out.

They were told the show must go on — and indeed it did; blending the spirit of Britain’s Got Talent and the Royal Variety Performance with a generous dash of madcap comedy.

It soon became clear these were no ordinary front-of-house employees. Behind those smiles and black couture, lay hidden talents — many R & D staff have theatre training or experience — and it showed on stage. An evening of chaos, comedy, and uplifting song and dance ensued.

There were so many eye-catching moments, it was genuinely hard to pick out just a few.

Ryan Chambers and James Swindall, as Romeo and Juliet complete with blue cleaning gloves and a mop bucket, gave a hilarious performance.

“Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou?” took on new meaning as Romeo dashed off mid-scene to clean the toilets.

The ‘Anxiety Dance’ was punctuated with comic ball-dropping moments.

Benji Dotan, as Bennie Pickering — the disgruntled ex-Christmas temp determined to reclaim his moment — had the audience laughing alongside Brandon Childe. Flame-haired TikTok performer Elizabeth Clancy didn’t disappoint; her solo number, set against real TikTok comments, was heartfelt.

Upbeat songs and dance numbers were good choices, and performed well for this crowd, who needed no encouragement to sing and clap along.

Comperes Curtis Dixie and Matthew Cook brought quick-fire humour and easy charm — a sort of offbeat Ant and Dec duo who kept the laughs coming. Even Miss Diss. E. Pointment (James Franks) eventually made a dramatic late entrance.

Blending old-school stage entertainment with the new world of social media fame, The Show Must Go… On? captured the spirit of our times: celebrating the ‘everyman,’ the joy of shared creativity, and the fun of seeing familiar faces in unexpected roles.

There were some great vocal performances and some that hit some great notes.

Was every note perfect? No. Did it matter? Absolutely not. The audience was with them every step of the way willing them on— cheering, clapping, and rising to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation.

This team must have worked hard over the last three months in their spare time to put together this show.

No doubt, new bonds will have been formed and fresh confidence ignited.

The only question leaving the theatre was: how hard will it be for Front of House team going back to their day jobs after all the buzz? The only solution — give them another show! If the Front of House team return next year with a full set, costumes, and budget, it’s bound to be another sell-out success.