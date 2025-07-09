Review: The Last Laugh - a finely tuned, perfectly played symphony of hilarity lands at Milton Keynes Theatre this July

Morecambe, Cooper and Monkhouse.

Bringing together three of Britain’s most beloved comedy icons for one unforgettable evening, this sparkling new play invites you backstage into a theatre dressing room, where Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper, and Bob Monkhouse — brilliantly portrayed by Bob Golding, Damian Williams, and Simon Cartwright — reunite for one final, riotous performance.

Packed with razor-sharp gags, nostalgic stories, and impeccable timing, The Last Laugh is both a love letter to British comedy and a masterclass in making an audience roar with delight.

Eric, the king of the raised eyebrow and the well-timed pause, effortlessly charms the crowd with nothing more than a glance or a grin. Tommy, the chaotic conjurer, turns magic into mayhem, proving once again that no one could get more laughs out of “getting it wrong” than he could, though always with a magician’s precision hiding underneath. And Bob, the ultimate all-round entertainer, glides through the evening with wit, warmth, and the polish of a true professional.

From the very first entrance — complete with Tommy’s famous giggle that sets the room off before he even speaks — to the final bow, the show holds the audience spellbound for 80 minutes of joyous, perfectly delivered comedy.

Whether you grew up watching these national treasures or are discovering their brilliance for the first time, The Last Laugh promises an evening of laughter, mischief, and sheer charm that you won’t soon forget.

Refreshing to see such a finely crafted production at Milton Keynes Theatre, which has been bringing some outstanding shows to the stage lately. The Last Laugh is another triumph.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.