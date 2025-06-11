Review: Tension, twists, and theatrics: The Girl on the Train performs at MK Theatre this week - A five-star ride!

What an absolute knockout of a production! From the very first moment, The Girl on the Train had me gripped, and didn’t let go until the final, chilling scene. It’s the best piece of drama I’ve seen at MK Theatre since The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, and that was years ago. Truly a breath of fresh theatrical air, smartly produced, tightly directed, and flawlessly acted.

Rachel Watson (Laura Whitmore), our troubled heroine, is a woman on the edge. An alcoholic, jobless, memories slipping through her fingers, and with an eviction notice looming. Her one escape is the seemingly perfect couple she observes from her train window each morning. But when the woman she’s been quietly watching vanishes, Rachel finds herself tangled in a web of secrets, lies, and shocking revelations, some far closer to home than she could have ever imagined.

The staging was a masterclass in minimalism-meets-innovation. Screens and lighting combined to form vertical and horizontal frames, offering everything from shadowy underground stations to moody weather to surreal flashbacks within a mysterious black box of the set. At times, it even rotated to mirror the characters’ growing confusion and desperation, an inspired touch.

Lighting design was both subtle and striking, serving the mood perfectly without ever overwhelming it. The integration of physical theatre, often delivered by the supporting cast, was an elegant surprise, telling parts of the story through movement, gesture, and expression rather than dialogue. Slow-motion sequences and stylised choreography added texture and emotional depth, elevating the production beyond your standard thriller.

The story unravels

Sound design was flawless. The music matched the tension beat for beat, only occasionally straying into “slightly too loud” territory, but really, I’m nitpicking, because the overall effect was spot-on.

And the acting? Superb across the board. Every cast member brought nuance and razor-sharp timing, with seamless transitions into flashbacks that added to the hypnotic rhythm of the piece. The script sparkled with clever dialogue and moments of unexpected humour, keeping the audience delightfully off-balance.

The ending was powerful, no spoilers here, but it hit all the right notes.

MK Theatre, more of this, please! Give us drama that challenges, that makes us think, that doesn’t just spoon-feed. Let’s raise the bar and educate our audiences to engage with theatre that’s not just entertaining, but truly unforgettable.

You MUSTN’T miss this; it is too good!Get your tickets at Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office while they are still available because I am sure this will sell out.