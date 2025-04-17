REVIEW: Take a joyous step back in time with the Horrible Histories at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton

Awful Egyptians by Birmingham Stage Company

Those familiar with the TV show, film and books will already know that Horrible Histories has done more to bring history back to life than any schoolbook has ever done.

And the live fun-packed show staged at Northampton’s Derngate Theatre until Saturday does not disappoint.

Sometimes a little rude, but never crude, Horrible Histories has always delighted in taking its audiences on a humorous wander down the seldom trodden paths of history.

Of course they tell you about all the important bits, but they also tell you about the bits you don’t get taught at school - or certainly didn’t when I was there back in the mists of time…

Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors are both being performed at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton this week.

On Wednesday night it was the turn of the Egyptians to take centre stage, and the energetic and enthusiastic cast of just three talented performers from Birmingham Stage Company took the assembled audience back to the banks of the River Nile.

Rob Cummings, Jack Ballard and Megan Parry deserve much credit for injecting vibrancy and huge life into a show that largely deals with death!

From the fascinating Pharaohs to the power of the pyramids, Awful Egyptians reveals the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt.

The second half of the show comes complete with eye-popping 3D special effects which thrilled and excited many of the young and not-so-young in the audience.

The same cast and crew are also performing Terrible Tudors, which takes the audience on a trip from the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hearing the legends (and the lies) about the torturing Tudors.

Find out the fate of Henry’s headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience!

The shows are great fun for the whole family, with something for everyone. A spirited and action-packed evening awaits anyone with tickets.

And you will learn something. I guarantee it!

Horrible Histories is being staged at the Derngate Theatre until Saturday, April 19.

Terrible Tudors is performed at 2pm on Friday, and at 6.30pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Awful Egyptians is performed at 6.30pm on Friday, and 2pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets - priced £17 to £24 - can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk or by calling the Royal & Derngate Box Office on 01604 624811.