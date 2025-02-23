Review of Royal Philharmonic relaxed performance: Engaging, immersive and breaking barriers

Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Music has the power to elevate emotions and transport you to another world—especially when performed by musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

What a treat it was to be literally surrounded by 25 musicians from the RPO on Saturday afternoon at the Royal & Derngate, as they introduced audiences to the magic of classical music at a relaxed matinee performance.

This performance was designed for people of all ages, from newborn babies and toddlers to teenagers, parents, and adults and children with disabilities who may find traditional concerts more challenging.

Lounging on mats in the auditorium or reclining in seats, everyone was encouraged to simply enjoy the experience, walk around or even pop in and out of the auditorium.

The audience enjoy relaxed seating listening to the concert.

And what an introduction it was!

In a playful approach to making classical music more accessible, the presenter Tim Steiner —clad in a striking pink suit—introduced the members of the orchestra using balls, bouncing them as the musicians responded with clever, musical notes. At one point, mats were thrown onto the floor, and as he stepped on them, they the opening notes to a well-known piece of music were played.

The orchestra delighted the audience with well-known pieces, including Ravel’s Bolero and The River Kwai March but with creative twists that broke down barriers between classical music and its listeners. In one particularly immersive moment, the musicians stepped off the stage, diverging into the audience to play their instruments up close—bringing the music, Around the World quite literally into the crowd.

A standout moment was Ravel’s Bolero, which began with individual musicians standing among the audience, playing different sections of the piece. It was a clear highlight, not just for me but for the entire room, who remained wonderfully engaged. Even the occasional toddler dashing around only added to the joyful atmosphere.

Tim Steiner and musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Tim Steiner did a fantastic job of making orchestral music fun and inviting. The conductor, Rebecca Tong, delivered a charismatic performance.

And the experience didn’t end there—the audience was then split into smaller groups and led into separate rooms, where they were introduced to different RPPO musicians and their instruments and treated to more live performances.

As someone new to orchestral music, this was the perfect introduction. Judging by the reactions across all ages in the audience, it struck the perfect chord with everyone.

Watching a baby gaze wide-eyed at a musician playing, truly highlighted just how engaging the experience was for all ages.

My only criticism? It was far too short! A full afternoon in this playful, interactive style would have been an absolute joy.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing

Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony on Saturday 31 May 2025, 7.30pm at Northampton Royal & Derngate