Review: An Odyssey of Love, Loss and Rediscovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shahnaz ‘Shiny’ Hussain gives the lowdown on: Here You Come Again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unique and refreshingly brilliant show plays at the Milton Keynes Theatre this week until Sat 23 November, as part of its UK tour. Don’t miss this fantastic production

Featuring timeless hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5," "Islands in the Stream," "I Will Always Love You," and more, this heartfelt and energetic musical tells the story of a devoted fan named Kevin. Reeling from a painful breakup, Kevin isolates himself in his childhood attic during the Covid lockdown. Surrounded by nostalgic relics, his lovely old record player and a stack of Dolly Parton records, the music becomes his lifeline, blending humour and wisdom to guide him through heartbreak and solitude. As Dolly’s lyrics ignite reflections on love and resilience, Kevin finds the strength to embrace life’s challenges. This heartfelt story celebrates growth, self-discovery, and the healing power of music, reminding us that even in the darkest times, hope and renewal are within reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The setting immediately inspired. A cosy attic, with a colourful array of once precious but mainly unused paraphernalia, books, boxes, Christmas tree, baby toys, a spinning disco ball, ( we had one of those!), items we commonly find in our attics and instantly captivated us.

The Company

This show was utterly unique and refreshingly original. Eschewing a traditional structure, it unfolded with a fluidity that set it apart. At times, it felt like an intimate two-person chat show with moments of audience interaction and participation seamlessly woven in. The direction by Gabriel Barre, was exceptional, allowing the actors the space and freedom to fully embody and explore their characters. This approach meant the performance had an authentic, natural, and deeply genuine quality, making the experience feel organic and real.

Steven Webb delivered the most captivating, energetic and beautiful performance as Kevin, bringing his exceptional stage presence and impeccable comic timing to the role. Known for his work in The Book of Mormon and Oliver, Webb effortlessly commanded the stage with a charming and engaging personality. His portrayal of Kevin was warm, humorous, and instantly likeable, making him a key factor in the show's success. He sings beautifully and delivers perfectly warm harmonies to Dolly’s melodies. We like him, we identify with him and by the end, we love him and have taken him into our hearts. Webb’s talent and charisma elevate the production, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

Tricia Paoluccio shines as Dolly, capturing her essence with breath-taking accuracy. From the way she walks and talks to her mannerisms, intonations, and subtle nuances, every detail is spot-on. Her performance masterfully channels the spirit that has made Dolly Parton a beloved icon. Tricia handled even the most challenging moments with apparent ease, delivering a portrayal that felt authentic and heartfelt. A standout moment was her rendition of God’s Colouring Book, which left the audience mesmerised—it was so moving and beautifully performed that it felt like Dolly herself was on stage. Tricia's performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is full of comedic moments, and the addition of a bit of magic brings yet another dimension and je ne sais quoi to the performance.

The Company

The six-piece band, integrated into the performance as Kevin’s parents and other characters, worked well, and the music was excellent. However, it was distracting to see some members fiddling with their hair or interacting with each other on stage. Whether actor or musician, staying in character is crucial. Did the director overlook this, or was it a one-off? Either way, it needs addressing.

The whole show was a complete marvel; it started beautifully and just got better. There aren’t many shows I’d see again, but this was definitely one of them. Please don’t miss it.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.