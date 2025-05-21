Review: An Inspector Calls arrived at MK Theatre this week and plays until Saturday

Stephen Daldry’s multi-award-winning production of An Inspector Calls arrived at Milton Keynes Theatre this week, bringing JB Priestley’s classic moral thriller to a new generation.

With a distinguished cast including Tim Treloar as Inspector Goole, Jackie Morrison as Mrs Birling, and Jeffrey Harmer as Mr Birling, this UK tour promised a gripping, atmospheric revival of one of Britain’s most enduring plays.

From the moment the curtain rose, the staging was undeniably arresting. A brooding, rain-soaked cityscape loomed in the background, with fog and shadowy lighting instantly immersing the audience in a mood of mystery and foreboding. The production design was a clear triumph, setting the tone for what should have been an intense and thought-provoking evening.

Unfortunately, the experience was undermined by distractions in the auditorium. The presence of several large student groups led to constant rustling of sweet wrappers throughout the first half, and even spontaneous, inexplicable applause at one point—seemingly unrelated to the action on stage. While the cast remained commendably professional, such disruptions were difficult to ignore and detracted significantly from the drama's impact.

Inspector Goole

Performance-wise, there were notable highs and a few challenges. While the heart of Priestley’s message was intact, the delivery faltered. Some scenes were marred by actors shouting over one another, sacrificing clarity and nuance in favour of volume. At times, dialogue was rushed or mumbled, making key exchanges difficult to follow, even from premium seats. The music, too, was disproportionately loud, often overwhelming the spoken word rather than enhancing the atmosphere.

Despite these issues, Daldry’s vision is still evident. The visual storytelling, thematic weight, and timeless relevance of An Inspector Calls shone through in flashes. However, this particular performance felt uneven, both on stage and in the auditorium.

With tighter control over sound levels, clearer delivery, and a more respectful audience environment, this production could truly live up to its glowing reputation. As it stands, though, the evening felt like a missed opportunity and, sadly, a disservice to the brilliance of Priestley’s work.