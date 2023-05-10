News you can trust since 1931
Reunion: Cherry Orchard Secondary Boys School in Northampton 1956 to 1974

We are going to make this an annual event

By Stuart SpencerContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

I recently organised a school reunion, held at The Bold Dragoon Pub in the High Street, Northampton on Wednesday April 26th 2023. It was attended by 60 plus 'Old Boys' some of which still had old school uniforms!!!

Having had numerous conversations in the afternoon & over the social media platform Facebook.

It has been decided that we will hold a twice annual reunion, so that we can encourage other 'old boys' who live across the UK & the World to plan for the upcoming dates.

Picture: Stuart SpencePicture: Stuart Spence
With the kind permission of Mr. David Allen & Mr. Paul Luck we have secured The Saints Sports Club, 387, Birchfied Road, Northampton, NN3 2TA.

We are to have a bar & buffet facilities provided.

There has been a date suggested as early to late NOVEMBER 2023 & the another in late APRIL 2024 going forward each year, or until nobody is still alive!!!

I'm hoping to make contact with ALL 'old boys' across the UK & ask them to consider joining the Facebook group?

Alternatively to make an email: [email protected]

Telephone for TEXT ONLY : 07595385312

Or for those stretched from Canada, USA, Australia etc for you to possibly make contact with your former school mates.

