Retirement development to host Christmas events to spread Festive Cheer

The Festive Cheer event at Watling Lodge will take place on Wednesday 6th December from 2pm, with beautiful decorations, delicious festive food and drink and Christmas Carols performed by pupils from Towcester CofE Primary School.

To kick off the festive season, Watling Lodge will also host a Christmas Open Day on Saturday 2nd December, when visitors are welcome to drop in for mince pies and festive drinks from 11am to 3pm.

Churchill is also inviting local people to nominate friends and relatives over 60 who they believe deserve a magical experience this Christmas. One lucky winner could have the opportunity to attend an event as a guest of honour and experience the true magic of Christmas with Churchill. The VIP attendee will also receive a Christmas hamper and a £100 M&S gift voucher.

Churchill Retirement Living spreads the Festive Cheer

To nominate a deserving friend or relative, simply visit churchillretirement.co.uk/festive-cheer for entry details and T&Cs. The closing date for entries is Thursday 30th November.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly says: “Christmas at a Churchill development is a very special time. Unfortunately, this can be in stark contrast to how many older people experience the festive period. According to Age UK, almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year.

“Our Festive Cheer events are designed to spread the magic this Christmas. They are open to everyone, but we wanted to make the experience unique for one special VIP. Perhaps you know someone who should be rewarded for their commitment to volunteering or charity work this year, an individual who is experiencing loneliness or has faced some hard times recently, or simply a loved one who deserves to be spoiled this Christmas.

