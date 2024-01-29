Retake That at The Deco
RE-TAKE THAT
Take That’s Greatest Hits Live on Stage
Jason Orange calls the show “brilliant”. Dec of Ant and Dec says it’s “the best Take That tribute act you’ll ever see”. . .
Re-Take That is the ultimate Take That party night, bringing the world’s biggest boy band’s greatest hits to life – live on stage.
The stars are coming out tonight, and lighting up the sky tonight for you as, for one night only, the boys are Back for Good!
All of Take That’s million sellers plus Robbie Williams’ massive solo hits feature – including Greatest Day, Let Me Go, Shine, Never Forget, Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Love My Life, Angels and more.
Created by Take That fans, for Take That fans – a lot of love and affection has been invested in musicianship, costumes, dance routines, stage craft and production values to provide audiences with the greatest day of our lives.
Keeping you up all night, it’s time to relight your fire and let Re-Take That entertain you in style.
Don’t miss out on watching the world come alive tonight – it’s time to move your body now – and book your seats for the greatest day of our lives.