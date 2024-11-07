Restaurant experiences at Dobbies’ Northampton store this Christmas Garden Centre unveils festive dining for the whole family

This Christmas, Dobbies Garden Centres is serving up a series of festive restaurant experiences at its Northampton store. From enjoying a jolly time at Santa's Breakfast to indulging in a delicious Festive Afternoon Tea or enjoying some seasonal drinks and cakes, customers are in for a treat.

Santa’s Breakfast at the Northampton store is packed with plenty of festive fun. Children over three years old can build and name their own festive soft toy stuffed with a little help from Santa and his elves, and those under three will receive a special pre-made teddy to cherish for years to come. With storytelling, festive games, and a chance to meet Santa, it’s the perfect way to kick off the festive season with the little ones.

The whole family will sit down and tuck into a delicious breakfast, with children choosing from either the regular or vegetarian menu, or continental option. The regular options feature pork sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns and baked beans, accompanied by apple juice, orange juice, or water, while the vegetarian option includes Quorn sausages alongside scrambled eggs, hash browns and baked beans, with the same drink choices available. The continental option includes a children’s croissant, jam, yoghurt and banana, with the same drink choices available.

Dobbies’ Festive Afternoon Tea, priced at £16 per person or 2 for £25, is the perfect way for couples, friends, and families to spend some quality time together, sharing the joys of the season while treating themselves to three tiers of seasonal delights that’ll make the taste buds go ho ho ho.

Enjoy all the classic elements of a traditional afternoon tea with a festive twist, including freshly prepared finger sandwiches filled with seasonal flavours like turkey and cranberry, brie and grape; and ham and mustard.

Indulge in Dobbies’ famous festive scones served with a thick and creamy Cornish clotted cream and jam, followed by a tempting array of sweet treats, including Christmas pudding loaf, mince pie, tiramisu layer cake and mini macarons, all complemented by unlimited tea or coffee refills.

For the kids, Dobbies offers a Children’s Festive Afternoon Tea for £10 per child, complete with turkey and ham sandwich flowers, a signature scone, carrot and cucumber sticks with dipping cream cheese, a Christmas pudding brownie, elf doughnuts, mini gingerbread men with dipping chocolate, and orange or blackcurrant squash, making it a delightful experience for the entire family.

For just £20 per person or 2 for £32, you can upgrade to a Luxury Afternoon Tea for a special treat over the festive period. This upgrade includes all the classic afternoon tea favourites, with an added touch of indulgence. Enjoy savoury delights such as cheese and tomato quiche and sausage roll, alongside a selection of elevated finger sandwiches, with smoked salmon, lemon mayonnaise and dill; cheddar cheese with green tomato chutney; and ham with rocket and wholegrain mustard.

Customers can also celebrate the most magical time of the year by taking advantage of Dobbies’ Festive lunch offer, with two courses for just £17 per person.

Available from 7 November through to 24 December, you can choose from a Christmas dinner or vegetarian Christmas dinner, followed by a traditional Christmas pudding served with custard, or reindeer cheesecake, baked vanilla flavour cheesecake served with a chocolate pretzel and a smartie nose.

With festive sweet treats including mince pie tart and a festive scone, as well as luxury hot and cold drinks such as gingerbread latte, gingerbread hot chocolate and raspberry lemonade, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Adam Veysey, Head of Food Development at Dobbies, is excited to see families spend the festivities at the Northampton store. He said: “Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to spend the festive season than together with your family, friends and loved ones over some good food and wholesome activities.

“Our festive restaurant experiences are always popular with customers looking to relax and catch up and we’re excited to showcase this year’s offering. The reindeer cheesecake is a brand-new option this year and the tiramisu layer cake is a must-try. We’ve also extended the Santa’s Breakfast menu with a continental option for children.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone along to the restaurant to try out the new dishes and much-loved Santa’s Breakfast experience.”

Santa’s Breakfast in Dobbies’ Northampton store runs from 30 November through to 24 December and is priced from £8.60 per adult, £16.99 for children between 3 to 10 years old, £13.99 for under 3s.

Festive Afternoon Tea is bookable now at Dobbies’ Northampton store and is priced at £10 per child and £16 per adult, or 2 for £25. Luxury Afternoon Tea is priced at £20 per person, or 2 for £32.

The Festive Lunch Offer runs from 7 November to 24 December, priced at two courses for £17pp, with a deposit of £5pp to secure your booking.

For more information about Dobbies’ festive restaurant experiences at the Northampton store and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events