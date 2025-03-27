Residents set to question election hopefuls
The event is being hosted by St James Spencer Residents Association at the Doddridge Centre on St James Road, on Thursday April 10th at 7.00pm and it is not the first time the association has hosted these type of events. Hustings events were held for local elections in 2013. 2014 and for the parliamentary elections in 2015.
Graham Croucher, Chair of St James Spencer Residents Association said, "Our previous Hustings events have proven to be valuable opportunities for ordinary people to find out more about individuals who are standing to be elected to represent them. In these times where distrust of politics is at an all time high it is vital that people have opportunities to engage with those who wish to gain the privilege of local representation and ask them questions about their values and where they stand on important issues. Trust is all important in gaining someone's vote."
The Association has reached out to all known parties to invite candidates to attend and is now asking other candidates to make themselves known so that they can be invited.
The event will see candidates introduce themselves to the audience, then each will be asked a set of predetermined questions sent in by residents and selected by the SJSRA committee, with time allowing for some questions from the floor.
Residents can send any suggested questions to [email protected] and candidates can also register their attendance via the same email address.
All are welcome but entry will be prioritised for Dallington Spencer ward members.
May 1st will see boundaries changes for many wards and Dallington Spencer will become enlarged to encompass all of St James and the former Sixfields division. This new boundary will extend to cover Sixfields lake area and up to Bants Lane. St James area is currently split between Dallington Spencer and Sixfields division which the boundary broadly running along St James and Harlestone Road.
The Residents Association is urging people to register to vote and take part in local democracy.