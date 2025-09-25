Residents invited to try the latest health tech at Weston Favell Library

Residents across Northamptonshire are invited to a free Health Tech event at Weston Favell Library on Wednesday, 22 October from 10 am – 3pm as part of Good Things Foundation’s national Get Online Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event organised by Northamptonshire Libraries and Digital Northants will give people the chance to try out the latest innovations designed to support health, wellbeing and independent living. From virtual reality sessions and smart glasses for people with visual impairments, through to carers’ support tools, balance-testing AI, esports and new adult care services, visitors will be able to see first-hand how technology is already helping people across our communities.

Highlights include Dr Mu Mu from the University of Northampton, who will show how virtual reality can be used to improve wellbeing and mental health, and dbfb Communications who, in partnership with Iris IoT and Genus Care, will showcase assisted living technology and a pioneering Human Balance Sport and Wellbeing project where AI can test balance and suggest corrective exercises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Carers Association will demonstrate BridgitCare, an AI-powered carers’ assessment and support planning tool, while Dr Lucy Zhu from the University of Northampton will explore how esports can help people build connections and improve mental health. Mavis Technologies will show how smart glasses are transforming accessibility for people with visual impairments, and Beam will introduce Magic Notes, an AI assessment tool that is already transforming how social workers record and share their work.

Student wearing a VR mask

Alongside businesses and local innovators, West Northamptonshire Council’s Adult Social Care and Innovation teams will be showcasing new tools such as an AI digital assistant available via WhatsApp to provide quick advice and support.

The event is also a chance for residents to give feedback on these new ideas and help shape how they could be used more widely in the future. Library staff will also be on hand to help people make the most of the library’s own digital services, which are free to access for all members.

Councillor Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for HR, Corporate, and Regulatory Services said: “This event is about opening doors to what’s possible for everyone in our community. Technology is advancing rapidly, but it should empower us all, regardless of age, background, or experience. Whether you’re a carer, someone interested in improving your health and wellbeing, or simply curious about the latest innovations, you’ll find something valuable here. This is your opportunity to try out new tools, ask questions, and see first-hand how digital solutions can make daily life easier and more connected. Your feedback is important in shaping how these services evolve to meet local needs. I encourage all residents to join us, discover what’s on offer, and help us build a healthier, more inclusive future together.”

Parking is free for three hours with options to extend your stay. The event is open to everyone, and no booking is required. To find out more visit Digital Northants website.