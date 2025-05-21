Residents invited to meet the Mayor Q&A session with Northampton Town Council

Residents of the Northampton parish area are invited to meet the new Mayor and attend a question and answer session with representatives from the town council on Wednesday, 28th May, at 6pm in the Mayor’s Parlour at the Guildhall.

The one-hour meeting, also known as the ‘Annual Electors Meeting’, is open to all those on the electoral roll in the Northampton parish and provides an opportunity for the public to put questions to the council.

The new Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Jane Birch, will host the meeting and open proceedings with a brief overview of the council’s work over the past year. Those attending will also be able to chat with the town council’s clerk.

The Town Clerk, Stuart Carter, said: "This meeting is an opportunity for people to learn more about the work of the town council, discuss any matters of interest or concern and meet the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch, in the historic Mayor’s Parlour.

The Northampton Guildhall

“The number of wards that make up the Northampton Parish has recently changed and we have welcomed several new councillors following the recent local elections, so this is also a chance for residents to find out more about these changes.

“We are always keen to get feedback from our residents and communities, as it helps us to shape the many projects and events that we deliver on their behalf.”

Tea and coffee will be available during the meeting and all are welcome to attend.

To see the agenda, please visit: www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/council-meetings

For more information please contact: [email protected]