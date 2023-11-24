Residents at local care home enjoy visit from historian
Staff and residents spent time listening to a presentation about Aston Martins 110 year history and how the brand has developed from motor racing to luxury cars.
Steve spoke about his role in the company which involves tracking down all the cars the brand has produced to find out where they have gone across the world and bringing them back together for historical events. Steve is currently in the process of writing a book about one particular car history he has been working on. The presentation also involved a history of the owners of the company and how they each had new visions of where they wanted to take the company.
Residents found common links in their lives to the company including family and friends who have worked for the famous brand and residents themselves delivering parts to the factory.
General Manager, Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful afternoon Steve. They all came away amazed at how much they had learnt and we thank him for his time with us.”