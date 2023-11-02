News you can trust since 1931
Residents at care home enjoy visit from fire service

Residents at Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton recently enjoyed a visit from Northamptonshire Fire Service. The event, which took place on Thursday 26th October 2023 welcomed the team from Moulton Park Fire Service to the home for an information talk on their role within the community and how it has evolved.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT- 1 min read
Staff and residents spent time with the Firefighters learning about all the kit they carry on the ladder engine and what is it used for. Everyone was amazed at just how diverse the Fire Service is and the amount of different emergencies they can attend. From attending fires to car accidents and water rescues!

The Firefighters also gave a demonstration of how the fire hose works and even gave everyone in attendance a chance to have a go at using it. The residents were amazed at the strength involved in using the equipment and just how easy the firefighters made it look!

General Manager, Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful afternoon with the local fire service. They all came away amazed at how much they had learnt and with great admiration for everyone involved within the fire service.”

Northampton Fire Service Visit Brampton ViewNorthampton Fire Service Visit Brampton View
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

