Residents at care home enjoy visit from fire service

Staff and residents spent time with the Firefighters learning about all the kit they carry on the ladder engine and what is it used for. Everyone was amazed at just how diverse the Fire Service is and the amount of different emergencies they can attend. From attending fires to car accidents and water rescues!

The Firefighters also gave a demonstration of how the fire hose works and even gave everyone in attendance a chance to have a go at using it. The residents were amazed at the strength involved in using the equipment and just how easy the firefighters made it look!

General Manager, Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful afternoon with the local fire service. They all came away amazed at how much they had learnt and with great admiration for everyone involved within the fire service.”

Northampton Fire Service Visit Brampton View