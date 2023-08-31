The line closed in 1981 and has since been used as a Cycle and footpath as well as by the Northampton Lamport Steam Railway. The ERTA believes that reopening the line will confer many benefits to those living in the region including improved passenger links to Leicester, Nottingham and the North, as well as a reduction in road haulage traffic.

Significant public support will be required to lobby local and national government to request a feasibility study be conducted on reopening the former line. The meeting will provide an opportunity to ask questions related to this plan as well as to learn more about the ERTAs activities nationwide.

The meeting will be held in Quaker House, Wellington Street, Northampton. 2pm to 4pm, 30th September.

